South Africa to Nominate Cuban Medical Brigade for Nobel Peace Prize

SOUTH AFRICAN GOVERNMENT to nominate Cuban Medical Brigade for Nobel Peace Prize.

As the Coronavirus pandemic spread around the world Cuban medics stepped up to help with the fight. When South Africa started to see the number of infections rise rapidly in April 2019 over 200 Cuban doctors from varying medical disciplines stepped up and travelled to South Africa in order to combat the virus.

The government of South Africa are set to nominate the Cuban Medical Brigade for the Nobel Peace Prize for the tremendous assistance with the virus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to the nation on Monday night and said, “In recognition of this effort, the South African Cabinet has approved a proposal to nominate the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialised in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics – or as they commonly are known, the Cuban Medical Brigade – for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize,

“True to its history, this small island nation has demonstrated solidarity with the hardest hit countries and sent more than 3 700 Cubans throughout the world to assist in the fight against COVID-19.”

The Cuban medics have treated nearly 40,000 people in Africa since the end of November 2020 and they are still working hard in South Africa and other countries. The President thanked the medics for their help and said, “We extend our sincerest gratitude to the people of Cuba for this great demonstration of solidarity and humanity. Like so many people around the world, we have suffered tremendous loss and endured great sacrifices.

“Our lives have changed in profound ways, and we have been forced to adapt to a new and difficult circumstance.”

