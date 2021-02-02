Sex offender jailed for child abuse spanning two decades

Sex offender jailed for 17 years for child abuse offences spanning two decades.

Adam Justice-Mills, 61, of Haringey, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court today, Tuesday, February 2, where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to 78 counts of child sexual offences in Barnet and Haringey between 2000 and 2020.

This included incidents of rape, attempted rape and other sexual offences relating to two female victims who were known to Justice-Mills and were children at the time of the offences.

He also admitted to possessing/making indecent images of children.

Justice-Mills will spend a further year on licence, and will be placed on the Sexual Offenders’ Register for life.

The court heard how Justice-Mills’ offending came to light when police received information which expressed concern for the risk he posed to children.

It was later established that Justice-Mills’ had made admissions to abuse carried out over a long period of time.

Police arrested Justice-Mills on January 31, 2020, at his home and he was charged on February 8, 2020.

He pleaded guilty to all counts when presented with “overwhelming evidence” gathered by detectives from the Met’s North Area Public Protection Unit.

Forensic interrogation of devices seized revealed in excess of 170,000 illegal images of children, including those of the most serious category.

A ‘Confessions’ diary written by Justice-Mills, spanning 10 years, was also extracted from his computer files which revealed “the sickening scale of his offending and his abhorrent desires towards children.”

Detective Constable Virginia Condren, the investigating officer from the Met’s North Area Public Protection Unit, said: “Justice-Mills is a dangerous, predatory paedophile who has preyed on our most vulnerable members of society for his own sexual gratification. It is of great reassurance that he will serve a lengthy sentence as punishment for his offending.

“For the victims, there is no length of sentence that will undo the trauma or replace the innocence he has taken.”

