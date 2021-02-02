Salobreña Reopens its Borders as Covid Figures Fall

THE Costa Tropical town of Salobreña is reopening its borders following two weeks of border closure after Covid figures reached more than 500 cases per 100,000 people.

While Salobreña is able to open up once again, the town’s mayor, Maria Eugenia Rufino, has warned residents not to become complacent, saying the figure remained close to 500.

Mayor Rufino said: “This reopening does not mean that we can let our guard down.”

Salobreña’s figures currently stand at 431.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, but cases could easily rise to more than 500 per 100,000 people once again, forcing the town to close its borders for another two weeks.

Seven other municipalities will also drop their border controls after Covid levels dropped, inlcuding Campotejar, Dilar, Durcal, Juviles, Salar, Turon and Velez de Benaudalla.

According to Salobreña Town Hall: “After two weeks with a downward trend, although it has risen slightly since last Friday, and with an updated rate this morning that stands at 431.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, the perimeter closure is ended.

However, it will have to continue to comply with the rest of Andalusia’s restrictions imposed throughout the territory: curfew, meetings of four people and bars and shops closing at 6pm.

“Salobreña reached its highest peak on January 21 with 646 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, alarming figures that led to its closure but that, thanks to the behaviour of residents, as well as all the restrictions and measures imposed by the different administrations, has been brought down to below 500 cases.”

