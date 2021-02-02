Remains of Human Skull Discovered On Beach

THE REMAINS of a human skull have been discovered on a remote beach by a dog walker.

A dog walker made the shocking discovery of the remains of human skull on a remote beach, and this has now provoked a police investigation. Angela Sharp was walking her dog George, a Dalmatian like normal when the pair made the unusual find.

Angela, aged 48 lives on the Isle of Islay and made the find only a few miles from her Glenegadale home. Speaking of the find Angela said, “George had got himself stuck behind this fence so I scrambled up this embankment to give him directions and on my way back down the teeth caught my eye.

“I’m used to coming across a lot of sheep bones and other animal remains but I was pretty sure it was human molars.

“I thought, ‘it can’t be’, then I got a wee, tiny stick and gently moved the sand away because I thought if I uncovered the nose bit I would know it was from a human skeleton.

“I could clearly see the nose cavity and the eye sockets and knew exactly what it was.

“I didn’t lift it up or anything I was just gently moving some of the sand away.

Although Angela is a grown-up she did the normal thing when one is in trouble and phoned her dad, who luckily used to be in the police. The remains were soon reported to local police and now experts from the mainland, in the form of forensic specialists will be flying in to examine the find.

