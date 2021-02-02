Rafa Nadal Praises Australia’s “Great Efforts” against COVID.

RAFA NADAL feels “healthy envy” for the situation in Australia in regards to the way the country has controlled the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking yesterday (February 1), the 34-year-old Spaniard said: “I am nobody to comment on things in which I really do not have all the information, however, when one arrives here and sees that life is practically normal, it is also the result of the great efforts they have had to make for many months.”

At the end of last month, Australian authorities announced the relaxation of social restriction measures imposed in the state of New South Wales after an outbreak of covid-19 in Sydney in mid-December, after registering ten days without local infections of the disease throughout the country.

He acknowledged that he did feel “healthy envy,” although he stressed that “now it’s our turn,” referring to Spain: “With vaccines and the effort of the whole of society, we hope to enjoy not only the public in sport, which in the end is secondary but also a life like the one we are used to,” he added.

Nadal showed his desire that soon the world can let faith live after so many deaths, so many infected and “so many families” suffering from COVID-19.

