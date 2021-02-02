Prince Harry Delivers The Painful News As Personal Project Hit By Major Blow.

PRINCE HARRY has again been forced to deliver a piece of painful news about one of his most successful and personal projects. The Duke of Sussex had joined the member’s athletes set to compete at the Invictus Games taking place at The Hague in late May, he has now had to announce the tournament will be pushed back once again. The Games at The Hague had been initially scheduled to take place in May 2020.

But the coronavirus pandemic forced the Prince and organisers to postpone it to protect athletes, their teams and supporters. However, as Covid-19 continues to fester the world, Prince Harry and other heads of the Invictus Games Foundations have very reluctantly decided to reschedule again the tournament for spring next year.

Prince Harry donates to Invictus Games Foundation

Two articles alleged Prince Harry had not been in touch with the Marines after stepping down as a senior royal. In a statement to the High Court, a lawyer for Harry called the allegation “baseless, false and defamatory”. He will donate the damages to the Invictus Games Foundation, she said.



