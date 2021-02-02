Preston Gym Owner Defies Lockdown Ban

Steve Todd, the 55-year-old owner of Reps Gym, at Roman Way industrial estate in Preston, for 30 years, has now been fined three times for breaking the lockdown rules but is refusing to close his gym, even after receiving the latest £1,000 fixed penalty notice last Friday.

-- Advertisement --



On January 15, Mr Todd was given a prohibition notice, ordering him to keep his gym closed during the current lockdown, and so far he has had 11 visits from Lancashire Police, with 24 fixed penalty notices being handed to the owner and customers.