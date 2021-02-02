Preston Gym Owner Defies Lockdown Ban

Preston Gym Owner Defies Lockdown Ban. image: reps gym

PRESTON Gym Owner Defies Lockdown Ban despite being fined three times

Steve Todd, the 55-year-old owner of Reps Gym, at Roman Way industrial estate in Preston, for 30 years, has now been fined three times for breaking the lockdown rules but is refusing to close his gym, even after receiving the latest £1,000 fixed penalty notice last Friday.

On January 15, Mr Todd was given a prohibition notice, ordering him to keep his gym closed during the current lockdown, and so far he has had 11 visits from Lancashire Police, with 24 fixed penalty notices being handed to the owner and customers.

He told the BBC, “People are really struggling with their mental health and the gym massively helps,” said Mr Todd, who has owned the gym for more than 30 years. This isn’t about the money, because I’m not charging. I could close and claim a business grant from the government but there is more to life than money”.


He added, “Some of my members are desperate to train for their mental health. So I told them not to worry, they can still come free of charge. Lives are more important than money.”

Preston City Council’s deputy leader, Peter Moss, said, “a small number of businesses continue to break restrictions and put the health and safety of staff and customers at risk by remaining open. Businesses that continue to disregard this and put the safety of others at risk will face formal regulatory action leading in more serious cases to prosecution”.


