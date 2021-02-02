Paedophile on the run from Malaga since 2018 arrested in France

A MAN, 57, who had been on the run since 2018 when he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for child abuse has been arrested in the small French town of La Faye.

Spanish National Police report that in an operation carried out in collaboration with the Judicial Police in Limoges, the Spanish fugitive was detained based on a European Search and Arrest Warrant.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Malaga Provincial Court in 2018, but he fled the country without a trace before entering prison.

He was sentenced for abusing a five-year-old girl when he was in a relationship with the sister of the victim’s paternal grandfather from 2014. He took advantage of family reunions to take the girl upstairs and abuse her on several occasions.

Once he was located in France, fearing he could commit other sexual assaults, the police arrested him near his home in La Faye, a town of approximately 500 inhabitants.

According to French national daily, LCI, the man was considered to be a sexual predator and it was thanks to him contacting a resident in the area that the Spanish police contacted the police in the area. Following his arrested he appeared in court in Bordeaux and remanded in prison. He should soon be extradited to Spain.

The arrest came less than 24 hours after Spanish police arrested France’s most wanted fugitive near Barcelona.

“This shows the importance of cooperation between the European police forces” the arresting team in France said, “is works well on both sides and allows for important arrests.”

