Oxford vaccine shows sustained protection of 76% during 3 months between doses, according to new analysis.

Oxford University today (Tuesday, February 2) claimed analyses has revealed single standard dose efficacy from day 22 to day 90 post-vaccination of 76 per cent with protection not falling in this three-month period.

After the second dose, vaccine efficacy from two standard doses is 82.4 per cent with the three-month interval being used in the UK (82.4 per cent effective, with a 95 per cent confidence interval of 62.7- 91.7 per cent at 12+ weeks).

The University assured the data supports the four to 12-week prime-boost dosing interval recommended by many global regulators.

And analyses of PCR positive swabs within the UK population suggests the vaccine may have a substantial effect on the transmission of the virus with 67 per cent reduction in positive swabs among those vaccinated.

The findings of researchers at the University of Oxford have been published today in Preprints With The Lancet.

Professor Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, and co-author, said: “These new data provide important verification of the interim data that was used by more than 25 regulators including the MHRA and EMA to grant the vaccine emergency use authorisation.

“It also supports the policy recommendation made by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for a 12-week prime-boost interval, as they look for the optimal approach to roll out, and reassures us that people are protected from 22 days after a single dose of the vaccine.”

The exploratory analyses presented in this preprint suggest that it is the dosing interval and not the dosing level that has a great impact on the efficacy of the vaccine.

This is in line with previous research supporting greater efficacy with longer prime-boost intervals done with other vaccines such as influenza, Ebola and malaria.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Oxford vaccine 76% effective during 3-month interval between doses”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.