Only Fools and Horses: 40 years of comedy gold celebrated with Royal Mail stamps

Only Fools and Horses: 40 years of comedy gold is celebrated with Royal Mail stamps.

ROYAL MAIL has released a dozen special Only Fools and Horses stamps, with eight showing everyone’s favourite scenes and one-liners from the long-running hit TV comedy which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

And the line-up wouldn’t be complete without the scene where Del Boy falls through a bar in pub, which was voted the nation’s most memorable TV moment in a poll last year.

Others are dedicated to the much-loved Peckham-based Trotter family characters including Del, Rodney, Uncle Albert and Grandad.

One of the most treasured TV comedies of all time, Only Fools and Horses ran for a decade followed by specials, until the last one hit our screens on Christmas Day in 2003.

Royal Mail’s Philip Parker said: “The superb writing, comic one-liners and the warmth and idiosyncrasies of its characters made Only Fools And Horses one of the most loved TV comedies of all time.

“We celebrate 40 years of the Trotters’ wheeling and dealing, with new stamps revisiting some of the show’s classic moments.”

The stamps, which can be purchased individually or as a full set in a presentation pack, go on sale from February 16 and are available from the Royal Mail’s website.

