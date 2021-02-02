NHS Staff Celebrate Patient’s 100th Birthday

NHS STAFF go the extra mile and celebrate a patient’s 100th birthday.

NHS staff at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle have been thanked by family after going the extra mile in order to make a relative’s hundredth birthday extra special while she was in hospital.

Irene Grieve, celebrated her birthday on Saturday and turned 100 years old while at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital. Irene was admitted to hospital before Christmas, originally with an infection but she later developed pneumonia. Staff set out to make the day very special and helped the family organise video calls from both the UK and Canada and also sang her happy birthday. One of the consultants at the Freeman, Dr Roger Jay made the day even more special by playing his violin for her.

Irene received many cards including a very special one from the Queen to celebrate her 100th birthday. She also had a birthday cake and some gifts.

Irene’s family wanted to thank the hospital staff for going the extra mile, and helping celebrate her birthday in style despite been in hospital and being unable to see her family in person due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Lisa, 48, of Cochrane Park, said, “We could not visit her but the staff made sure we were able to speak to her through video calls. Her great-nephews in Canada and their children were also able to speak to her on video and sing Happy Birthday.

“Irene loves classical music. We had originally planned to take her to the Sage to listen to Northern Sinfonia but that could not happen.

“However, a consultant on the ward came and played Happy Birthday on the violin for her, which was lovely.

“The staff were fantastic. Despite being really busy, they took time out to make great aunty Irene’s birthday really special.”

