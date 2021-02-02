NERJA Council is putting aside tens of thousands of Euros to provide new vehicles for the town’s Local Police and Civil Protection.

Councillor for Security, Francisco Arce, announced Nerja Council’s Governing Board has today approved plans to buy two SUV-type vehicles for the Local Police, with a basic tender budget of €63,000.

The councillor said, “we continue working to fulfil the Partido Popular’s electoral commitment to Nerja, regarding the need to provide more and better facilities to the Local Police.”

The procurement will be carried by open tender and in accordance with the Technical Specifications Sheet drawn up by the municipal Industrial Technical Engineer, Juan Aguilar.

Councillor Arce also announced the process to buy a new pick up truck for the town’s Civil Protection service is “well advanced.”

The news comes after Nerja Council announced they would be helping charity Taller de Amistad in opening a centre for people with disabilities.

Councillor for Social Services, Daniel Rivas, and Councillor for Urban Planning, Nieves Atencia, visited different plots that could house the shelter, day centre and occupational centre.

Councillor Nieves Atencia said: “The association has committed to carrying out a study of the plots that we have offered in order, in the shortest possible time, to find the most suitable location and help us move forward with acquiring it.”

Councillor Rivas added: “Once again we are going to help this association that carries out the important work assisting people with disabilities.” Rivas also said the town’s mayor has made a commitment to the Taller de la Amistad association to jointly finance the works.

