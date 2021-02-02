More than one third of rescued turtles found entangled in plastics or nets

STAFF from the Balearic Islands Wildlife Recovery Consortium (COFIB) have released a Loggerhead turtle (Caretta caretta) on the beach of Ses Covetes, in the National Park of Es Trenc-Salobrar de Campos.

The turtle which was christened Nuria, was found by sailors in Cala Figuera (Santanyí) on November 14 and had the right fin meshed with plastics, which was totally rotten with bones exposed.

Immediately, the emergency protocol was activated and the specimen was transferred to the Palma Aquarium facilities where the mesh was removed and antibiotic treatment was applied. However, three days later, his fin had to be amputated at the Aragón Veterinary Hospital.

The COFIB has warned that the effects of plastics and the remains of nets on marine species are currently the biggest problem facing marine wildlife recovery centres.

During 2020, 84 cases of adult sea turtle stranding have been reported and of these, 31 cases had been caused by plastics and nets.

In the event that a sea turtle is found, it is necessary to call 112 immediately and it is important not to try to untangle the specimen, as it may cause further damage.

