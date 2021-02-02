MORE Than 3,200 Migrants Arrived In Spain In January 2021 through its coasts or land borders



Ministry of the Interior data released shows that a total of 3,214 migrants entered Spanish territory via land or sea during January 2021 and out of that total, 2,891 arrived in 131 boats, compared to 1,855 in 115 boats in the corresponding month of January 2020, a 55 per cent increase.

The main route of entry has been into the Canary Islands, where the recorded numbers are a staggering 188 per cent higher than in January 2020, with 2,077 migrants registered as being rescued already this January, compared to 720 in January 2020.

The number of craft used to travel to the archipelago has increased accordingly, by 138 per cent, with 55 boats recorded in January 2021, compared to the 23 boats in January 2020.

Entry into Ceuta by sea has also increased by 66.7 per cent, while Melilla, as with the previous year, had no registered migrant entries by sea, whereas the land border entries in Ceuta show an increase of 159.6 per cent from January 2020 to 2021.

The border fence in Melilla has recorded a drop in crossings, with figures of only 188 this January, compared to 473 in January of 2020, a 59.4 per cent decrease.

