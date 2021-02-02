Massive blaze and several explosions destroy caravan business

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Massive blaze and several explosions destroy caravan business
CREDIT: 112 Communidad Madrid

Massive blaze and several explosions destroy caravan business in Madrid.

TEN fire crews tackled the blaze at a Caravanning K2 Company in Alcala de Henares on Monday evening (February 1).

-- Advertisement --

Neighbours reported hearing several explosions before flames gutted 10 caravans and caused damage to another 12.

The parks’ sales offices also burned to the ground, but fortunately, nobody was hurt.


The fire started around 8.55pm at the site in Avenida de Daganzo, close to the A-2.

The company specialises in the rental, sale and repair of caravans and motorhomes.


According to 112 Communidad de Madrid, the fire – which affected a 350 sqm area – caused several explosions of propane and butane cylinders stored at the site”.

This generated large flares and a significant column of smoke, with several sightings reported to police.

Ten teams from the Community of Madrid firefighters were deployed and managed to secure the area where propane cylinders were stored.

Crews also managed to quickly control the fire, preventing it from spreading to 50 other caravans parked on the site.

Summa-112, personnel from the Civil Protection of Alcala de Henares, and officers from the Local Police, National Police and the Guardia Civil also attended the blaze.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

112 Communidad Madrid said: “In less than two hours the #BomberosCM have managed to control the fire.

“(The fire) burned about 10 caravans and the sales booth. There have been several explosions of propane cylinders. Fortunately, no injuries.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Massive blaze and several explosions destroy caravan business”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleScooter user arrested after speeding and using mobile phone
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here