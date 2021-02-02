Massive blaze and several explosions destroy caravan business in Madrid.

TEN fire crews tackled the blaze at a Caravanning K2 Company in Alcala de Henares on Monday evening (February 1).

-- Advertisement --



Neighbours reported hearing several explosions before flames gutted 10 caravans and caused damage to another 12.

The parks’ sales offices also burned to the ground, but fortunately, nobody was hurt.

The fire started around 8.55pm at the site in Avenida de Daganzo, close to the A-2.

The company specialises in the rental, sale and repair of caravans and motorhomes.

According to 112 Communidad de Madrid, the fire – which affected a 350 sqm area – caused several explosions of propane and butane cylinders stored at the site”.

This generated large flares and a significant column of smoke, with several sightings reported to police.

Ten teams from the Community of Madrid firefighters were deployed and managed to secure the area where propane cylinders were stored.

Crews also managed to quickly control the fire, preventing it from spreading to 50 other caravans parked on the site.

Summa-112, personnel from the Civil Protection of Alcala de Henares, and officers from the Local Police, National Police and the Guardia Civil also attended the blaze.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Tras la extinción y las labores de refresco, los #BomberosCM proceden al sellado de la zona afectada. pic.twitter.com/Qyo5fHSRXU — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) February 1, 2021

112 Communidad Madrid said: “In less than two hours the #BomberosCM have managed to control the fire.

“(The fire) burned about 10 caravans and the sales booth. There have been several explosions of propane cylinders. Fortunately, no injuries.”

En menos de 2 horas los #BomberosCM han logrado controlar el incendio. Han ardido unas 10 caravanas y la caseta de ventas. Se han producido varias explosiones de bombonas de propano. Por fortuna, sin heridos. pic.twitter.com/RQSDap3A5x — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) February 1, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Massive blaze and several explosions destroy caravan business”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.