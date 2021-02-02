Marilyn Manson Speaks Out Over Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Allegations.

MARILYN MANSON has fiercely denied accusations of abuse towards his ex Evan Rachel Wood and other women, branding them “horrible distortions of reality.” Wood, star of TV sci-fi series Westworld and Disney’s Frozen II, said Manson began “grooming” her when she was a teenager and “horrifically abused me for years” in a shocking Instagram post she put out on Monday.

Wood, 33, and Manson – real name Brian Warner – began dating in 2007 and got engaged in 2010 but then broke up later that year. In the wake of her allegations, several other women have come forward on social media to make similar claims of abuse against the controversial rock musician.

Manson, 52, has now responded to the growing backlash by insisting his relationships “have always been entirely consensual”. In his own Instagram statement, he said: “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Following Wood’s allegations and those of the other women who came forward, Manson was cut from two TV shows and dropped by his record label Loma Vista Recordings.

