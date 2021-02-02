MANCHESTER UNITED Beat Southampton 9-0 to go back up to second

Manchester United moved back into second spot tonight (Tuesday) in the Premiership by demolishing Southampton 9-0 at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were on fire, as eight different players found the back of the net, in an incredible football match that saw Southampton get two reds and three yellow cards from referee Mike Dean.

Southampton didn’t get off to the best of starts when Jankewitz, making his Saints debut, went in with his studs up on Scott McTominay and received a straight red card, with under two minutes on the clock.

Wan Bissaka opened the scoring with a simple tap-in after 17 minutes, with Marcus Rashford doubling the lead on 23 minutes, and then an own goal by Bednarek in the 33rd minutes, and a Cavani strike on 40 minutes gave United a comfortable 4-0 lead at half-time.

Then, the floodgates opened in the second-half, Martial on 54 minutes, McTominay on 54 minutes, and then another Saints red card for Bednarek after 85 minutes, Bruno Fernandez tucked a penalty away on 87 minutes, then Martial got his second on 90 minutes before Daniel James took it to 9-0 on 92 minutes.

Quite an incredible display of football by United against a shell-shocked Ralph Hasenhuttl and his Southampton team.

