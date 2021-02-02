Malaga Megayacht Marina Gets Go Ahead

MALAGA may soon be home to some of the world’s most expensive yachts after permission was granted to build a megayacht marina in the city.

Pier One, which had until recently been home to smaller yachts, has now been cleared ready for work to start on a megayacht marina in Malaga’s port area.

According president of the Port Authority Carlos Rubio, the General Directorate of Coasts has now given permission for the works, although the Port Authority is still waiting for an Urban Planning Works licence to be granted before construction starts.

Councillor for Land Management Raul Lopez said the licence should be approved, “as soon as possible,” and work could begin in mid-February.

He said: “The workers have everything ready to start as soon as they obtain the authoristions,” before adding the council hoped the marina would be open to receive its first guests next summer.

The works will include building two breakwaters to prevent motion within the marina, one measuring 30 metres long and the other 50 metres long.

Once complete, the marina will be able to host yachts of between 30 and 100 metres in length, while a 745 square metre building will also be opened to serve as a reception and services building.

A luxury restaurant is also planned in a building at the end of Pier One. According to Councillor Rubio, plans to repurpose the building as a luxury restaurant are, “very advanced.”

He added: “In a month everything could be ready to go.”

