LIVERPOOL Sign Two Centre-Backs On Transfer Deadline Day after losing Joel Matip to Injury



Liverpool dipped into the transfer market on the very last day on the transfer window, to buy not one, but two, centre backs, after Jurgen Klopp’s back four was again decimated by the injury to Joel Matip in the victory against Tottenham on the weekend, now ruled out for the rest of the season.

Jurgen Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com, “Unfortunately, we found out now after everybody looked at it that Joel will be out for the rest of the season. But he injured his ankle and played the game on and now is out for the season, so you can imagine how much he tried to stay on the pitch and tried to help us”.

He added, “We will wait for him. He has now the rest of this season, then the summer, then the pre-season to get ready again and he will be ready again”.

As a result, Liverpool have brought Ben Davies in from Preston for a fee believed to be in around £500,000, plus add-ons, and also Ozan Kabak joined on loan from Schalke in Germany for an initial £1million with the club given the option to buy for £18m at the end of the season.

