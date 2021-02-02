Legendary Sitcom ‘Frasier’ Could Be Revived By Paramount+

By
Chris King
-
0
Legendary Sitcom 'Frasier' Could Be Revived By Paramount+
Legendary Sitcom 'Frasier' Could Be Revived By Paramount+. image: twitter

LEGENDARY Sitcom ‘Frasier’ Could Be Revived By Paramount+ as early as this Summer

It is reported by TVLine that Paramount+ is in the process of bringing the smash-hit sitcom ‘Frasier’ back to TV screens, and it could be as early as Summer 2021 if they get the green light.

-- Advertisement --

Frasier ran on NBC for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, picking up an incredible 37 Emmy Awards along the way, and the best news is that the star of the show, Kelsey Grammar will drop back into his iconic role of Dr Frasier Crane.

Paramont+ is also hoping to be able to involve the other original cast members like Roz Doyle, Daphne Moon, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin as Niles Crane, though sadly John Mahoney, who played the part of Martin, Frasier’s father, passed away in 2018, aged 77.


Speaking on ‘In Depth With Graham Bensinger’ in 2019, the 65-year-old Grammar said, “We’ve got it hatched. We’ve hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go”.

He added, “It’s not going to be Seattle. It’s not going to be the same Frasier, it’s going to be the man in his next iteration. Hopefully, that’ll be something people like watching. But I think it’ll be funny”.


_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Legendary Sitcom ‘Frasier’ Could Be Revived By Paramount+”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleYoung prostitute reported missing from Valencia found dead
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here