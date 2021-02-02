LEGENDARY Sitcom ‘Frasier’ Could Be Revived By Paramount+ as early as this Summer



It is reported by TVLine that Paramount+ is in the process of bringing the smash-hit sitcom ‘Frasier’ back to TV screens, and it could be as early as Summer 2021 if they get the green light.

Frasier ran on NBC for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, picking up an incredible 37 Emmy Awards along the way, and the best news is that the star of the show, Kelsey Grammar will drop back into his iconic role of Dr Frasier Crane.

Paramont+ is also hoping to be able to involve the other original cast members like Roz Doyle, Daphne Moon, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin as Niles Crane, though sadly John Mahoney, who played the part of Martin, Frasier’s father, passed away in 2018, aged 77.

Speaking on ‘In Depth With Graham Bensinger’ in 2019, the 65-year-old Grammar said, “We’ve got it hatched. We’ve hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go”.

He added, “It’s not going to be Seattle. It’s not going to be the same Frasier, it’s going to be the man in his next iteration. Hopefully, that’ll be something people like watching. But I think it’ll be funny”.

