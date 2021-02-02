Junta de Andalucía Plan Mass Vaccinations for Over 80s in Stadiums.

-- Advertisement --



THE director of the Strategic Vaccination Plan of Andalucía, David Moreno, said today (February 2) that the local government plan to carry out mass vaccinations against the coronavirus to people over 80 years of age, without mobility problems, in large areas, such as congress centres or stadiums.

Speaking to Canal Sur Radio, Moreno has stated that different vaccination strategies are being analysed, one of which is that large numbers of residents over the age of 80 with mobility problems will be able to be vaccinated at home, while those who can move could be vaccinated both in larger venues.

There are different vaccination strategies, as he stressed, to reach this type of population as quickly as possible, and he has also referred to the possibility of carrying out vaccinations via trucks which would especially work in rural areas.

The Junta de Andalucía also said today that it is going to administer between 75 and 85 thousand doses of the COVID vaccine this week and Moreno has assured the public that at this rate it is very difficult to reach the immunisation goal of 70 per cent of the population in summer.

Moreno has asked to increase the arrival of vaccines through the European Union and ensures that Andalucia has the capacity to administer many more than 350 thousand doses a week to meet the objectives.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Junta de Andalucía Plan Mass Vaccinations for Over 80s in Stadiums”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.