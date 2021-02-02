Investigation into Winter Forest Fires in Almeria and Granada

INVESTIGATION into the abnormal winter forest fires in Almeria and Granada.

In recent days several forest fires have occurred in the Granada and Almeria areas which is considered unusual for this time of year. The fires have raged in several areas and consumed many resources in an effort to try and control them and protect the environment and people in the area.

The Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development, Carmen Crespo, has suggested that the Forest Fire Investigation Brigades (BIIF) have started to investigate the winter fires that have occurred recently in the provinces of Granada and Almeria, due to the fact that they are not considered to be normal. The possibility of arson has been raised.

Crespo said, “Too many winter fires have already taken place in the Alpujarra of Almería and Granada and the BIIFs are investigating to find out as soon as possible if it is negligence or if it is arson.”

The Minister spoke of the environment and explained that, “For us the conservation of our natural environment is fundamental.” The excellent work of the Infoca Plan teams was also highlighted.

A forest fire broke out on Monday morning (February 1) and Guardia Civil had to evacuate a person from a farmhouse in the Castro de los Filabres. Some 70 plus firefighters were fighting to control the fire.

