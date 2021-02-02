HELICOPTER RESCUE for Ben Nevis Climbers before being fined by police for a COVID rule breach.

In one of the most bizarre fines seen so far, two people were issued with COVID regulation breach fines after having to be rescued by helicopter from Ben Nevis. The Scottish rescue teams had been hoping that this year they would see their first ever January without any callouts, but that did not last long, as two rescues were made over the weekend.

Two people were fined after they drove a staggering 100 miles in order to climb Ben Nevis, they travelled from Glasgow to Fort William and were in the process of climbing Minus 2 Gully during Saturday. The pair soon came into difficulties and the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team sped to their rescue in a helicopter callout. This was the first of the year for the rescue team.

It took 20 members of the rescue team to rescue the COVID breach pair from the UK’s highest mountain and return them to Fort William. After being checked out thoroughly by paramedics for any injuries they were soon greeted by the police who fined both climbers for breaching COVID rules.

Support manager at Braemar Mountain Rescue, Malcolm Macintyre has urged people to stay safe and follow the rules, he said “It’s very difficult. I totally understand why people are trying to get out and do stuff, it’s hard times for everybody, and I feel in a very privileged position in that I live 10 minutes from Glenshee hills, and so I can out my backdoor and go mountaineering.

“So on one level I understand the frustration that people have got, but I just think for the good of everybody, people have got to do the right thing, so that means sticking to the guidelines and not travelling out of your area.

“People should be sensible, take it easy, and not push themselves. Save the heroics for when lockdown lifts. Let’s just keep it reasonable just now.”

