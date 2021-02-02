Hal Holbrook Dead: All the President’s Men And Magnum Force Star Dies Aged 95.

HAL HOLBROOK, star of the stage, television and big screen, has died at the age of 95, after a glittering career which spanned more than six decades, and saw him a clutch of awards.

-- Advertisement --



It is understood that the acting veteran died on at his home in Beverly Hills, California, his death was confirmed by his assistant, Joyce Cohen, on Monday night, Feb. 1.

The actor had an incredible career in movies and starred in films including All The President’s Men, Magnum Force and Into The Wild. His career spanned over six decades and his talents saw him nominated for an Oscar, a Tony Award, and five Emmys. He also portrayed the 16th US President Abraham Lincoln in 1974 mini-series Lincoln.

Holbrook played the American novelist in a solo show called “Mark Twain Tonight!” that he directed himself and for which he won the best actor Tony in 1966. He returned to Broadway with the show in 1977 and 2005 and appeared in it more than 2,200 times (as of 2010) in theatres across the country. He first started performing the show in 1954.

He received an Emmy nomination for a TV adaptation of “Mark Twain Tonight!” in 1967, the first of multiple nominations. He also drew an Oscar nomination for supporting actor for his role in the film “Into the Wild” in 2008. At the time of the nomination, the 82-year-old Holbrook was the oldest performer to ever receive such recognition.

Holbrook was married three times. He and Carter were married in 1984 and remained together until her death in 2010. He is survived by his three children and two stepdaughters, as well as two grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hal Holbrook Dead: All the President’s Men And Magnum Force Star Dies Aged 95”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.