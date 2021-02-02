GOYA AWARDS In Malaga To Be Broadcast Virtually This Year due to coronavirus worries



Sandra Gómez, The deputy mayor of Valencia, announced today (Tuesday) that the Valencia City Council together with Mariano Barroso, the President of the Film Academy, have decided that this year’s prestigious 35th Goya Awards 2021 gala will be held virtually, a decision described by Ms Gómez as “the most reasonable, sensible, and responsible for the current circumstances”.

The awards will be staged on March 6, in the Soho Caixabank Theatre in Malaga, hosted by actor Antonio Banderas, and journalist María Casado, who will announce the nominees and winners of each award, who will then accept their award via a live video link, broadcast by Televisión Española.

The deputy mayor explained, “With a very high incidence of COVID we have to avoid any possibility of holding large gatherings or concentrations of people, and the administrations and institutions such as the Film Academy have to be exemplary”.

Co-presenter Antonio Banderas commented, “We want the Goya gala to begin to be the starting signal for the recovery, not only of Spanish cinema but also of humanity. We are already exhausted with the pandemic, journalists, actors, social sectors. We have reached an extraordinary point of exhaustion. Hopefully, the Goya gala is the beginning of the end of that tunnel. We are going with that illusion”.

