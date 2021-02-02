A 61-YEAR-OLD German woman could face up to eight years in prison as she faces trial via videolink for a massive 2016 drug bust in Sevilla airport.

-- Advertisement --



A German woman, identified as Monika I T in local media, is facing trial via videolink from her native Germany in a Sevilla court nearly five years after she was arrested with nearly 2,000 grams of cocaine in the city’s airport.

She had travelled from Sao Paolo, Brazil via Lisbon, Portugal to the Andalucian capital where police found 1997 grams of cocaine stashed in a secret compartment of her suitcase in March 2016. The 61-year-old spent just under two months in Spanish prison before returning to her native Germany to await trial.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the woman’s trial is now being held in a Sevilla court via videolink. She has been assigned a half-German Sevillian lawyer to defend her, while all case files have been translated to collaborate with authorities in Germany.

It is so far unclear whether Spain was the woman’s final destination with her cache of cocaine, or whether she intended to bring the drugs to her native Germany. Prosecutors say the haul has a street value of €120,000, and are asking for an eight-year sentence alongside a €480,000 fine if the woman is convicted.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “German Woman, 61, Facing Lengthy Sentence for Sevilla Drug Bust”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.