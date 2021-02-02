George Osborne Set to Become Full-time Banker at Top Firm

FORMER CHANCELLOR George Osborne is set to become a full-time banker at a top firm, leaving his current roles as a newspaper editor and investment advisor.

The former Conservative Chancellor for the Exchequer, George Osborne, will quit his jobs as the Evening Standard’s editor-in-chief and advisor for Blackrock Investments to take on a new role as a full-time banker for Robey Warshaw.

Robey Warshaw, a small investment bank based in London, will be the latest employer of Osborne who has enjoyed a lucrative and diverse career since leaving politics in 2017. As a consultant for Blackrock, he reportedly earned £650,000 a year for working one day a week.

Osborne said he was “proud” to be joining “the best of the best”, while Robey Warshaw said the company was excited for the former MP to officer his “differentiated experience and expertise” to “significantly enhance the advice we give to clients”.

The small bank is understood to employ less than 15 people but has established itself as a major player since launching in 2013. It specialises in complex corporate mergers and takeovers, with its clients including major companies such as British Petroleum and Vodafone. It recently advised the London Stock Exchange’s multi-billion pound takeover of the Refinitiv data company.

Alongside his diverse post-politics jobs in journalism and consultancy, Osborne has also worked in academia and for the US-based McCain Institute conservative thinktank – named after former Republican presidential candidate John McCain.

