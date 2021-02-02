Former police chief arrested for allegedly leaking information to drugs gang

GUARDIA CIVIL have arrested two Local Police officers in Lepe upon the orders of a court in Ayamonte which is investigating tip-offs in an operation against drug trafficking.

The detainees are reportedly a deputy inspector and former chief of police.

According to national Spanish daily, ABC, the police station as searched and the Guardia Civil seized documents from the time when one of the detainees was in charged.

Two sons of one of the detainees were amongst the people arrested in an operation against drug trafficking on the coast of Huelva which was carried out in the summer of 2019 by the Guardia Civil, National Police and Customs Officers in Lepe, Huelva, Punta Umbria, Aljaraque and Ayamonte. The operation was investigating a criminal organisation bringing hashish into Spain and did not go as planned after information was leaked to the organisation.

It was due to involve 27 searches and 16 arrests by 200 police officers in the area. However, the suspects had disappeared from their homes when police arrived and only three people were arrested at the time.

The Ayamonte Court opened the case looking into this matter in October last year.

