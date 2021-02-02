FIFA President Says Footballers Should Not Be Given Priority Vaccinations to jump the queue



FIFA President Gianni Infantino, speaking at an appearance at the World Health Organisation, has totally dismissed the idea that footballers should be given preferential treatment to receive the Covid-19 vaccine shots ahead of other more important categories.

There had recently been speculation that in order to let football matches go ahead in a safer environment that footballers and also other elite sports stars should be allowed to ‘jump the queue’ and be vaccinated, in order to be inside secure bubbles.

Infantino said, “The priority for the vaccine is of course for the people at risk and health workers. That is very sure in our minds and we don’t consider football players as a priority in this respect”.

He added, “Of course, in the months to come and in the context of international competition and travel, vaccination might be recommended at some point. The Olympic Games are only in the summer but this will happen respecting the established order of distribution. The people at risk should have priority”.

