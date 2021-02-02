FIFA President Says Footballers Should Not Be Given Priority Vaccinations

By
Chris King
-
0
FIFA President Says Footballers Should Not Be Given Priority Vaccinations
FIFA President Says Footballers Should Not Be Given Priority Vaccinations. image: wikipedia

FIFA President Says Footballers Should Not Be Given Priority Vaccinations to jump the queue

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, speaking at an appearance at the World Health Organisation, has totally dismissed the idea that footballers should be given preferential treatment to receive the Covid-19 vaccine shots ahead of other more important categories.

-- Advertisement --

There had recently been speculation that in order to let football matches go ahead in a safer environment that footballers and also other elite sports stars should be allowed to ‘jump the queue’ and be vaccinated, in order to be inside secure bubbles.

Infantino said, “The priority for the vaccine is of course for the people at risk and health workers. That is very sure in our minds and we don’t consider football players as a priority in this respect”.


He added, “Of course, in the months to come and in the context of international competition and travel, vaccination might be recommended at some point. The Olympic Games are only in the summer but this will happen respecting the established order of distribution. The people at risk should have priority”.

_______________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FIFA President Says Footballers Should Not Be Given Priority Vaccinations”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleRita Ora Forced Into Quarantine By Armed Police In Australia
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here