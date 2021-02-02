FBI ups the reward for information on bombs near Capitol Building

THE FBI has published new images of the person suspected of having placed a homemade pipe bomb near the Capitol, in Washington (USA), on January 5. 2021.

The FBI and ATF are offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of the person or person responsible.

The FBI has new information that they were put in place at between 7.30pm and 8.30pm EST.

An unknown individual place one at the Headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the other at the Headquarters of the Democratic National Committee.

The person was wearing a face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt and Nike trainers, while carrying a backpack.

The explosive devices were put in place before the chamber was due to ratify the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the US elections. The session was eventually not held due to the assault of Donald Trump’s supporters on the Capitol building.

After learning of their existence, the FBI bomb squad used water cannons to blow up the devices, dismantle and deactivate them.

#ICYMI: The #FBI and @ATFWashington

are offering up to $100,000 for information about the individual(s) who placed pipe bombs at the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on January 5. https://t.co/f5uzC59PAC pic.twitter.com/OWn1Tpi0sD — FBI (@FBI) January 31, 2021

