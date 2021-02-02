Family pay tribute to murdered man with ‘heart of gold’ as killer is jailed

WILLIAM Phelan died in Harpurhey, Manchester, in March 2018, after being stabbed multiple times by Matthew Jones, 42.

Jones was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years in custody on Monday, February 1.

Speaking after the verdict, William’s family paid tribute to him, saying: “William was the kindest, most-caring and loving person you could wish to meet.

“He would do anything for anyone – he would give you his last penny if he thought he could help you.

“Possessions meant nothing to him and family meant everything.

“He had a hard life living with his mental illness and struggled on a day-to-day basis but through it all, he remained the Willy we all know and love.”

William’s devastated family added: “He would make us laugh no matter how hard life got and would always be there if you needed someone to talk to – a heart of gold!

“Our family will be forever tortured by the pain of what has happened to him – so cruel and sickening!

“But in the words William once said: ‘no matter how hard life gets you down, you just have to smile and be happy’.

“Just be happy – so with that in mind we said we will continue with our lives in the belief that one day we will meet again.

“We will forever hold him in our hearts.

“We finally have justice for William, and he can now rest in peace.”

