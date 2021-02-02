Facebook Tries to Get Ahead of Apple and Asks to Track Users on iPhone.

FACEBOOK began showing a new notification on iOS on Monday (February 1) asking users for permission to crawl websites and applications, for the purpose of personalised advertising.

Apple’s new privacy rules have been criticised by Facebook since they were announced last year. Rules that will force developers to implement a system that explicitly asks to monitor users’ activities.

The idea was that the decision would start to take effect with the launch of iOS 14, but the company has postponed the arrival of the feature, alleging that it would give developers more time to adapt to the requirements.

Since then, Facebook has led campaigns against the changes, accusing Apple of monopolistic behaviour, and saying that the action would especially harm small companies that use the personalised advertising system to earn revenue.

The anticipation of Facebook makes strategic sense – by implementing the feature before the official notification imposed by Apple, the company has a chance to impact users in whatever way it sees fit to convince them to allow activity tracking on the iPhone.

The current message tries to convince users about the advantages of the system used by Facebook, saying that it can offer a “better advertising experience” and that it will help companies that depend on this model to find their customers.

Last week, Apple and Facebook exchanged barbs when Apple’s CEO implied that Facebook encourages disinformation and violence. Tim Cook made a veiled speech about the importance of privacy for social media companies by saying “disinformation and conspiracy theories juiced by algorithms” during a virtual data privacy conference in Brussels.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company says that Apple is only interested in the gains that the new policy will provide for itself. “As we have said repeatedly, we believe Apple is behaving anti-competitively by using their control of the App Store to benefit their bottom line at the expense of app developers and small businesses,” Facebook told AFP.

