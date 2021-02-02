Emirates Resume Outbound Flights From The UK.

Emirates is to resume outbound flights from the UK tomorrow and says the operation is ‘primarily’ for passengers returning to the United Arab Emirates. The Gulf carrier confirmed it would operate a daily flight to Dubai from Heathrow and four services per week from Manchester starting today, February 2.

However, all flights from Birmingham and Glasgow will operate on a cargo-only basis. Last week, the UAE was added to the UK’s ‘red list’ of countries, with the travel ban leading to the cancellation of 78 services a week.

In a statement, the airline said: “Emirates will re-instate outbound passenger operations from the UK, from February 2, 2021. Emirates is reinstating outbound flights from the UK to Dubai primarily to help return passengers, particularly UAE residents, to get home. Passenger services inbound to the UK remain suspended as per government directives.”

“Passengers travelling from the UK should ensure they are permitted to travel as per latest the UK government advisory and check the local entry requirements of their destination. Emirates remains committed to serving our customers in the UK and continues to work closely with all relevant authorities in this regard. The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and the communities we serve, will always be our top priority.”

Dubai Airports confirmed it would halt direct flights between the UK and UAE from January 29, putting red tape on what is historically one of the most popular and profitable air routes in the world.

