DUBAI Closes All Clubs And Bars For February in an effort to control the coronavirus outbreak



Dubai is closing all of its clubs, and bars during February, after a recent huge spike in Covid-19 cases in the glamorous holiday destination favoured by the UK’s social media influencers and celebrities, however, restaurants and swimming pools will remain open.

-- Advertisement --



Reports say the instances of coronavirus have quadrupled, with the blame being placed on the fact that Dubai kept all if it’s lavish nightclubs open over the New Year period, which attracted 1000’s of revellers, who in some photos were seen without face masks and not adhering to the social-distancing guidelines, creating the perfect virus superspreader environment.

The UAE was last week placed on the UK’s ‘red list’ meaning flights to and from the country have been temporarily suspended, with a spokesman for the Dubai Media Office blaming the closure of its bars and clubs on “a marked increase in the number of violations of precautionary measures”.

He added, “The measures seek to further enhance efforts to combat Covid-19, and protect the health and safety of all citizens, residents and visitors”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dubai Closes All Clubs And Bars For February”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and,Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.