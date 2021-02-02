IRELAND has reported its highest Covid-19 related death toll in a single announcement, with 101 fatalities confirmed by the government.

-- Advertisement --



The Department of Health made the grim announcement today (February 2nd) that 101 people had lost their lives to Covid-19 since the last announcement on January 19th – making it the highest report of deaths since the pandemic began.

According to government data, 93 of the deaths occurred in the final two weeks of January while 18 people died in the last two days. Another 879 cases were confirmed, bringing Ireland’s huge rate of infections up to 198,424. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3418 people in Ireland have died from Coronavirus related illnesses.

The age range for the recent death toll was 19 to 103 – with 85 being the median age of Covid victims. Ireland is currently battling a devastating third wave of the virus, sparked by a disastrous reopening of the retail and hospitality industries over Christmas that saw cases rocket.

Experts have warned that the country’s already badly underfunded health system could collapse under the tidal wave of new cases. Across the Republic, there are currently 1388 Covid patients undergoing hospital treatment with another 207 in Intensive Care Units.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid-19: Ireland Reports Record Death Toll ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.