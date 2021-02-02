Costa Blanca Woman Arrested for Keeping Man Captive With Knife

POLICIA NACIONAL officers have arrested a woman in the Costa Blanca town of Gandia for keeping a man captive armed with a knife.

Policia Nacional units were dispatched to an apartment block in the popular Costa Blanca resort town of Gandia, roughly halfway between Valencia and Alicante, after a man reported that he was being held captive by a knife-wielding woman.

When officers knocked on the door of the woman’s flat, she called for them to “get out of here – I know powerful people who are going to get you thrown out of the police” according to local media reports.

With the help of the fire brigade, officers managed to break down the door of the flat and enter the woman’s home. Inside they found the victim, who claims he had been held captive by the 43-year old woman all day. He had arrived at her home to assist her with “some problems”, and was held at knifepoint in her apartment.

It is unclear why the Gandia woman, who has a criminal record, kept the man captive. The woman has been arrested and faces charges of illegal detention and knife offenses.

