Construction Begins On €3.6m Olympic Sized Swimming Pool For La Cala de Mijas.

Construction has started on an Olympic sized swimming pool in La Cala de Mijas. The project, which involves an investment of 3.6 million euros and an estimated build time of 17 months, also includes a multipurpose building for physical activities.

The mayor of Mijas, Josele González, the mayor of Infrastructure, José Carlos Martín, and the councillor for Urbanism, Andrés Ruiz, together laid the first stone of the works of the La Cala Olympic swimming pool and the multipurpose building. The new project will be integrated into the existing sports centre and football field and has been allocated a 2,900-square-meter plot of land.

“This week is going to be important for the sporting future of our city with the beginning of the construction of this covered Olympic swimming pool, which will be a before and after for the residents and for the federated and professional athletes of our municipality, some facilities that are going to make a very important quality leap ”, declared Josele González.

The Councilor for Infrastructure, José Carlos Martín, has stated that if the weather conditions and the pandemic allow it, the project will be completed by mid-2022. “This 50-meter-glass covered pool is going to become the most modern in the province due to its technical characteristics, space, and it’s energy efficiency,” he said.

