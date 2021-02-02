Closure of English Cemetery in Malaga due to pandemic

THE English Cemetery Foundation, has announced with great regret that it will close the cemetery from Monday to Friday effective from last Monday, February 1.

This decision has been made owing to the Covid-19 pandemic crisis which has devastated the monument’s main sources of funding, visitors’ entrance fees and cultural activities.

As from now, the Foundation will concentrate all its efforts on appealing to public and private institutions and individuals for the funds necessary to resume normal activity and on making known the availability in the cemetery of various options for the deposit of ashes after cremation.

It is not only the oldest cemetery in Malaga but also, having been opened in 1831, the oldest Protestant cemetery on mainland Spain and has a superb monumental garden.

Members of the public are also warmly invited to help by volunteering at the cemetery or becoming a Friend of the English Cemetery.

For further information visit the website, email info@cementerioinglesmalaga.org or ring the Foundation President, Bruce McIntyre, on 659 383 596.

