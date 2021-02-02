BUSHFIRE destroys 30 homes as firefighters struggle to contain the blaze in Perth, Australia.

The bushfire that is raging out of control in the Perth area of Australia has already destroyed over 30 homes. The weather conditions are going against the firefighters as the wind fans the flames.

-- Advertisement --



The blazes are being fanned towards Australian suburbs as over 250 firefighters battle against it at Wooroloo. Over a dozen suburbs on the fringe of the city have been given emergency warnings and many residents have been warned of the danger and advised act immediately in order to save their lives.

Currently the fire has a perimeter of around 60 kilometres that is running between Wooroloo and Ellenbrook. Unfortunately, these residents have been told that is too late for them to be able to evacuate safely. It is thought that the blaze has already destroyed over 6,600 ha of the Australian bush.

Emergency warnings have been issued to the following areas Bullsbrook, Wooroloo, The Vines, Bailup, Ellenbrook, Gidgegannup, Milledon, Walyunga National Park, Upper Swan, Aveley, Avon Valley National Park, Red Hill, Belhus, Baskerville, Herne Hill, and Brigadoon.

The emergency evacuation centre that was set up at the Brown Park Recreation Complex has already become full as residents have fled the area and a further evacuation centre has been opened.

To further complicate matters, residents have been reminded the deadly coronavirus is still at large and that they must follow social distancing measures and wear masks.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bushfire Destroys 30 Homes as Firefighters Struggle to Contain the Blaze”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.