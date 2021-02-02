Brit Teacher Caught On CCTV Molesting Girl in Singapore Classroom

BRIT TEACHER caught on CCTV molesting a four-year-old girl in a Singapore classroom.

A British teacher was caught on CCTV molesting the young girl while teaching English in Singapore. Richard Christopher Monks, aged 29 had been caught on CCTV as he lifted the four-year-old’s dress and touched her inappropriately, he was also caught filming up the girl’s skirt.

According to Channel News Asia, Monks finally pled guilty to a single count of outraging a minor’s modesty, after he had first denied the charge. The court heard how Monks had been working in the language centre in Singapore in 2018 and had been teaching a small class of six children aged between four and five years old.

Monks was accused of the crime after the young girl spoke to her parents to say that “teacher Richard” had “touched her”, and refused to attend lessons with him, reports the Straits Times. Police were alerted to the crime the same day by the girl’s mother.

The classroom had CCTV installed and the offences were recorded on film despite the Brit’s attempts to block the view of the camera.

The video footage was seen by the court and Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Hsiao Tien, said “The victim was uncomfortable with the accused’s touch, and expressed her discomfort by fidgeting and turning back to look at him several times during the said duration,”

“Despite (her) discomfort, the accused continued to touch and caress her buttocks.”

Monks is due back in court on Wednesday and faces the possibility of five years in prison, being caned or being fined.

