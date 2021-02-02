BREAKING NEWS: Molotov Cocktail Thrown Outside London Synagogue.

A MOLOTOV cocktail has been thrown outside a synagogue in London‘s Golders Green within the last hours on Tuesday, February 2 – with some reports saying that it was thrown at police officers.

Video footage shows numerous police vans, fire brigade and ambulances, as well as a police helicopter, in the heart of a predominantly Jewish area in north London, with the main road cornered off. Footage from the scene also shows firefighters putting out a small fire.

An eyewitness told Jewish News: “There were lots of police of different varieties and a chopper going overheard. The road has been cordoned off from Ravenscroft to Be Kosher and we have seen riot police and numerous unmarked cars. The police have said it is a “life and death situation” but we have not heard more information.”

Alex Prager, a councillor for West Hendon, tweeted: “Police and fire brigade on site. Appears to have involved a molotov cocktail next to a synagogue on The Riding.”

In the footage, two men can be heard speculating about a petrol bomb being thrown. One can be heard saying: “Why did he wait all that time to throw that little bottle?”

This is a developing news story, we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

