BREAKING NEWS: Captain Sir Tom Moore Has Died Aged 100.

CAPTAIN Sir Tom Moore, who raised almost £33m for the NHS, has died at the age of 100 after testing positive for Covid-19. In a statement, his daughters Hannah and Lucy said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime. We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.”

A message posted on Sunday, January 31 from his daughter Hannah revealed that Captain Tom Moore had been admitted to Bedford Hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties.

“I wanted to update everybody that today (January 31) my father was admitted to hospital,” she shared to the 100-year-olds Twitter account. “Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for Covid-19. “He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU. “The medical care he has received in the last weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible. We understand that everyone will be wishing him well. We are of course focusing on my father and will update you when we are able to.”

Piers Morgan paid his respects via Twitter: “RIP Captain Sir Tom Moore, 100. A magnificent man. A national hero. In our darkest hour since WW2, he rallied Britain with his resilience, courage and optimism. Let us all heed his mantra in our own lives: ‘Tomorrow will be a good day.’ Thank you, Tom.”

