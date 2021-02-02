The huge number of fans that Elon Musk has makes the reactions to any action on this social network countless.

However, in the last few hours, Elon Musk has announced that he is leaving Twitter “for a while,” and that has led to some fun reactions. Here’s some examples:

“Got it Elon. I’ll take it from here. People of Earth, Elon has returned back to Alpha Centauri. Your planet has regrettably been scheduled for demolition. The process will take slightly less than two of your Earth days. Thank you. PS: Don’t panic.”

Got it Elon. I'll take it from here. People of Earth, Elon has returned back to Alpha Centauri. Your planet has regrettably been scheduled for demolition. The process will take slightly less than two of your Earth days. Thank you. PS: Don't panic. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) February 2, 2021

“He came, he saw, he conquered, and found there was no intelligent life on this planet”

He came, he saw, he conquered, and found there was no intelligent life on this planet — mike rooke (@mikerooke6) February 2, 2021

“Error: Insufficient memory to continue the execution of the program. Factory reset initiated.”

Error: Insufficient memory to continue the execution of the program. Factory reset initiated. — 🥀 (@DomAngwood16) February 2, 2021

This is just a small sample of the number of tweets that hint that he has gone to Mars, with others referring to The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (as if Elon were a dolphin fleeing the planet), others state that he is implanting Dogecoin on Mars (the cryptocurrency he joked about a short time ago) and much more.

It is curious to see how most see Elon Musk as an Alien or as a robot. His light-hearted tone, his sometimes non-contextual comments, and his #1 ranking as the world’s richest man make him truly a “different” human being.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Billionaire Elon Musk Leaves Twitter For A While Causing Fun Speculation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.