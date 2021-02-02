Atlanta Rapper Silento Charged With The Murder Of His Cousin.

-- Advertisement --



ATLANTA rapper Silento, who rose to fame after the released of his viral song “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” was arrested in Georgia yesterday (February 1) and charged with the murder of his cousin 34-year-old Frederick Rooks, according to Nbcnews.

Rooks was shot in the face and leg last month and died on the spot. Neighbours heard several shots and immediately called the emergency services. Camera footage shows several cars driving away from the scene.

The DeKalb County Police Department confirmed the arrest on Twitter. 23-year-old Silento, born Richard Hawk, was arrested for the murder after investigations began on January 21 after finding the dead body of Rooks on Deep Shoals Circle.

The tweet read: “Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks’ death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder.”

Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks' death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/AfaA8CtXgx — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) February 1, 2021

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reported that the rapper is being held without bond.

“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” debuted on May 5, 2015, reaching No.3 in America and No.19 in the UK and featured an accompanying dance that soon became viral on social media platforms including Instagram and Twitter. The video has been watched more than 1.7 billion times on YouTube.