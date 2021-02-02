Artist offers bereaved families free sketches of Covid victims.

AN artist from Lincolnshire is offering grieving families the chance to have a free sketch of a loved one who has passed away due to Covid.

Calvin Taylor Lee, 44, is a wedding photographer by trade, but the pandemic meant work dried up and he started doing commissioned sketches.

After being asked to draw loved ones who have died of coronavirus, he decided to offer them a free A5 sketching of them to keep as a cherished memory.

Calvin has now sketched Tony ‘Chadders’ Chadbourne, a Grantham paramedic who made national news earlier this month after passing away due to the virus, along with dozens of other victims.

He is now spreading the word so that he can create lasting memories for other families.

Calvin told GrimsbyLive: “I’ve been sketching for a few weeks now. I am normally a professional wedding photographer, but with the industry as it is right now, I started doing sketches for a commission.

“But after receiving some requests to do victims of the coronavirus, I decided that I would offer an A5 sketch for anyone who has lost a loved one due to Covid.

“They’ve been through so much already, and I just want to do something to give back.

“I’ve done around 50 so far, with some letting me share them on my social media page to spread the message. But I’m looking for more families to get in touch if they want a sketch done.

