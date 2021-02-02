Apple solves facial recognition problem caused by masks

SINCE the coronavirus pandemic has made it necessary for everyone to wear masks, using FaceID on iPhones isn’t quite as good as it was supposed to be.

The FaceID has difficulty at recognising users when half of their faces are covered.

However, Apple has come up with a solution and has this week introduced in iOS 14.5 a feature which will allow people to unlock their phone or show notifications even when they are wearing a mask. But there is a condition: they must be wearing an Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch will send an authentication approval to the iPhone when the Face ID feature recognizes the user is wearing a mask and this will allow them to unlock the device without needing to type in a passcode.

By swiping upwards, they will see the message “Unlocking with Apple Watch” and the iPhone will unlock.

This can only be used for unlocking the phone and will not be available as a function to carry out purchases with the device or to use as other passwords.

