Andalucían Government Faced With Rising Cases And Vaccine Shortages Asks Again For Home Confinement.

The Junta de Andalucía has once again demanded “legal mechanisms” from the central government in Madrid to order home lockdowns in a bid to try and stem the spread of the coronavirus in the region.

Andalucían spokesman, Elías Bendodo said, “How many deaths must there be for the Government of Spain to let us make decisions?”

The spokesman said again that this third wave presents “an explosive spread” and reported that in Andalucían hospitals there are at present 4,980 patients, of whom 705 are in intensive care units. Bendodo also reported a further 106 deaths on a black day for the region in the midst of the worldwide health crisis.

Two Andalucían capitals, Malaga and Almeria, have already exceeded the 14-day rate of one thousand infections per one hundred thousand inhabitants and must close all non-essential activities, including commerce and hospitality, for at least two weeks- after which a review will be carried on the situation.

Bendodo said that the local government “understands” the terrible situation the hospitality sectors that have been in for months, and has accused the PM, Pedro Sánchez, of not helping businesses affected by the coronavirus: “We ask that, if you do not give direct aid, then just lower the IVA sales tax to four per cent.”

Bendodo also asked the Ministry of Health in Madrid to “fight in Europe” to get more vaccines: “We have had two consecutive weekends without vaccinations because there are not enough doses. Yesterday we received 85,000 doses, only 25 per cent of the required. We need more doses.”

The next weekly review for the region is due this Thursday, where coronavirus data will be examined and a statement will be made about whether the important incident rate has risen, or hopefully dropped- no doubt, taking into account today’s grim figures at least, more towns or cities will have their borders closed and hospitality shut.

It is understood that the Andalucían Government is scheduled to make an important announcement on Friday, Feb 5, regarding even tighter restrictions and border closures for the region.

EU Turns to Russia for Covid Jabs Over Supply Shortages.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel today, Tuesday, praised Russia’s Sputnik V jab saying ‘all vaccines are welcome. Every vaccine is welcome in the European Union,’ Merkel said in an interview with German broadcaster ARD. ‘Today we have read good data for the Russian vaccine too,’ she added.

