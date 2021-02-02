Alcohol Related Deaths In UK During Pandemic Are Highest Since Records Began

Chris King
Alcohol Related Deaths In UK During Pandemic Are Highest Since Records Began. image: freepix

ALCOHOL Related Deaths In UK During Pandemic Are Highest Since Records Began in 2001

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has issued provisional figures for deaths related to alcohol in England and Wales during the period spanning the first nine months of 2020.

The report shows 5,460 deaths registered as alcohol-specific, which is a 16 per cent increase on the corresponding period of 2019, and is the highest total since records began in 2001.

Statistics link the higher rates to the same period as the first coronavirus lockdown, where an average of 12.8 deaths of every 100,000 was alcohol-related, with the number of male deaths double to that of females.


Researchers were quick to point out that the pandemic could not be specifically blamed for the higher rates, and also said the pandemic had no effect on the gathering or recording of data.

Ben Humberstone, a spokesman for the ONS said, “Today’s data shows that in the first three quarters of 2020, alcohol-specific deaths in England and Wales reached the highest level since the beginning of our data series, with April to September, during and after the first lockdown, seeing higher rates compared to the same period in previous years”.


He added, “The reasons for this are complex and it will take time before the impact the pandemic has had on alcohol-specific deaths is fully understood”.

Chris King
Chris King
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

