Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena continues to grow

ALTHOUGH the Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena charity shop has had to be closed due to the pandemic, the organisation continues to grow and is looking for more volunteers.

Whatever your skills they need more help as the demands on their services increase, so if you have just three hours a week to spare call Chrissie on 711 019 711 for more information and an informal chat.

Money is always welcome and one of the group’s supporters Alan celebrated his 65th birthday at Aiden’s Bar in Fuengirola with music from Laura Elen and Age Concern was the nominated charity.

If you are a bar owner and would like to help or host an event in the future please call Steve for a chat on 686 289 904.

Ed Franklin, one of their Benalmadena volunteers has begun his greatest challenge as he is going to walk 2021 miles (no misprint) this year to raise funds for Age Concern and his January total was 217 miles.

Sponsorship for Ed will be very welcome at https://gofund.me/a0f098b1.

The Age Concern Helpline 652 537 615 is open weekdays from 10am to 4pm and there is an out of hours message service.

