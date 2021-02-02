Aerobics teacher unwittingly films first moments of a military coup in Myanmar.

Khing Hnin Wai was filming a dance exercise routine on Monday, February 1, in front of the Burmese Parliament in Naipyidó when unbeknown to her, a convoy of black vans approach the Union Assembly headquarters behind her.

-- Advertisement --



In footage shared on the instructor’s social networks, she can be seen energetically moving to the uplifting music, as the early moments of the coup in Myanmar unfolds.

In a later post, Khing Hnin Wai said she has filmed several exercise videos from the same location over 11 months.

The Myanmar Army announced on Monday, February 1, the arrest of several senior leaders of the nation, including the State Counsellor and leader of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), Aung San Suu Kyi.

All authority has been handed over to the top army commander and a one-year state of emergency has been declared, a statement on military TV said.

Prior to the arrests, there had been simmering tension for many days between the military and the ruling civilian government, and there were fears of an impending coup attempt after military chiefs claimed the recent November election, a landslide victory for the National League for Democracy (NLD), was rigged.

The military justified its actions by citing “fraud” during the parliamentary elections, in which the NLD won 396 seats out of 476.

Una mujer hizo su clase de aerobic sin darse cuenta de que estaban dando el golpe de Estado en Myanmar. Y pues puede verse como el convoy de militares llega al parlamento. pic.twitter.com/fmFUzhawRe — Àngel Marrades (@VonKoutli) February 1, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Aerobics teacher unwittingly films first moments of military coup in Myanmar”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.